Suspect in 33-year-old San Jose cold case homicide found dead in Ohio

A man living under an assumed name in Ohio who was shot and killed by the FBI in 2007 is believed to be responsible for a 33-year-old cold case homicide in San Jose, according to Santa Clara County prosecutors.

Officials with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office Cold Case Unit said Wednesday they tracked down Gerardo Aguilar, also known as Gerardo Mulato, in Forest Park, Ohio, near Cincinnati.

Aguilar, who was 15 at the time, is believed to have shot and killed 14-year-old Raymond Ojeda during "a gang-related confrontation" in the Foxdale Loop area of San Jose on Sept. 28, 1991, prosecutors said.

"It's never too late to identify a killer," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "People may forget. But victims' families and my office do not."

Aguilar was killed in a 2007 shootout with FBI agents, who were investigating him for drug trafficking, according to prosecutors.

Agents were putting a tracking device on his car when Aguilar, apparently thinking they were car thieves, pulled a gun and was shot dead.

District Attorney's Office Investigator John Cary tracked down a person in Forest Park, Ohio, who looked like the suspect and did a background check on that person, which revealed that his sister's last name was Mulato, which Aguilar had taken as an alias.

DNA analysis confirmed they were the same person, prosecutors said.