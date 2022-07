Firefighters battled a two-alarm commercial fire on the 900 block of Park Avenue Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. at a vacant business unit and was contained before 5 p.m., firefighters said.

No injuries were reported, firefighters ask people continue avoiding the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

