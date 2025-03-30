San Jose

San Jose Foos, city partner to host community block party outside city hall

Downton San Jose was packed on Saturday as many gathered for a community block party outside city hall.

The event, organized by San Jose Foos in partnership with the city, was the largest block party in the downtown's history as thousands danced and partied to house music, organizers said.

Santa Clara Street was packed as the block party attracted many who were looking to support local businesses and see Fisher perform on the main stage.

"People are traveling from all around the world for this event and we're happy to have them here in our beautiful city," said Anthony Gomez, the event organizer and founder of San Jose Foo.

The day-long event spotlighted 15 local vendors, such as Hash N Dash, and boosted their business.

"We're doing burgers for the event," said Brandon Salmon, owner of Hash n Dash. "We're hoping to grow [and] maybe get a brick-and-mortar here in San Jose sometime soon."

The event also gave party-goers an excuse to shop, some said.

"It's nice having a rave out here in the Bay Area, in San Jose, in my hometown, that we can all come together and show each other peace, love, unity, and respect," said Matiel Mackay of San Jose.

Organizers said it was their second event in downtown and are hoping to host more in the future.

