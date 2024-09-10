$2 million in cocaine seized in San Jose crack house raids

San Jose police last week arrested a husband and wife and seized a cache of drugs worth about $2 million, along with guns and cash during the raid of a crack house operation, the police deparment said Tuesday.

Tri Pham, 51, and Jenny Pham, 46, were arrested Sept. 4 in the operation of multiple drug houses to manufacture, transport and sell cocaine base, or crack cocaine, in the 1100 block of Bendmill Way and the 100 block of Maro Drive, police said.

After a months-long investigation, multiple SJPD units converged on the homes and served arrest and search warrants, police said.

San Jose PD Tri Pham (left) and Jenny Pham

During searches, police seized more than 37 pounds of cocaine, 17 pounds of cocaine base (crack), 50 Xanax bars, seven guns, two vehicles with hidden compartments and about $120,000 in cash, police said.

The suspects were arrested in San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspeicion of weapons possession and narcotics transportation and sale, police said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Officer Kaufman of the SJPD Metro Unit via email: 4726@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4631.