San Jose police speak on deadly officer-involved shooting

San Jose police on Monday continued to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night outside a 7-Eleven on Senter Road.

What started with police officers responding to calls of someone shooting outside the store ended with one person wounded and the alleged gunman dead.

Witnesses said the first shots were fired just before 9:30 p.m. inside a restaurant.

"An adult male suspect began shooting into the ceiling inside the restaurant and then exited the restaurant where he continued discharging his firearm outside," acting San Jose police Chief Paul Joseph said. "Several people reported the suspect firing shots into the air."

Victor Marquez lives in a trailer in a parking lot next door. He said his friend was hit by gunfire.

Police said a picture they shared shows the suspect shooting that man, who was standing on the other side of an SUV.

"I just start running and jump in his pickup and pick him up," Marquez said.

Marquez said he drove the victim to Regional Medical Center, where he's listed in critical but stable condition.

Police arrived to the scene moments later. Authorities said they ordered 50-year-old Roberto Rivera to drop a stolen 45-caliber handgun, but he pointed it at officers. That's when four of them fired.

"We are learning that the suspect had estranged himself from his family and was drinking heavily and had made comments regarding suicidal ideations," Joseph said.

Rivera died Monday morning at the hospital.

Joseph said he believes Rivera was looking for an armed confrontation with police.