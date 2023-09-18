Suspects in San Jose dognapping, armed robbery arrested

San Jose police have arrested three suspects accused of taking a victim's French bulldog and other property at gunpoint back in June.

The three suspects – 19-year-old Alyssa Castro of San Jose, 21-year-old Isaac Ortiz of Milpitas and 20-year-old Jesse Saavedra of Milpitas – allegedly committed the armed robbery just before 11 p.m. on June 22 along the 2000 block of Southwest Expressway in San Jose, police said. The trio took off before police arrived at the scene.

Authorities credited residential surveillance footage with helping them identify the suspects, police said.

After obtaining search and arrest warrants, authorities arrested all three suspects in San Jose on Sept. 7, according to police.

Firearms, including a ghost gun, and ammunition were found in the suspects' homes and vehicles, police said.

The victim's French bulldog was also found, police said. The dog was uninjured and returned to the victim.