San Jose Fire Department

San Jose Duplex Fire Displaces 6 Saturday

By Bay City News

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A duplex fire in East San Jose displaced six people Saturday afternoon and closed North White Road between McKee Road and Eastside Drive, according to San Jose fire officials.

No injuries were reported in the single-alarm blaze, which was called in shortly before 2 p.m., according to the fire department. The blaze was knocked down in about 10 minutes.

One person was displaced from the duplex that burned and five other people were displaced from an adjacent unit that sustained smoke and water damage, according to the fire department.

Local

Pleasanton 3 hours ago

New Skid Marks Raise Concerns at Crash Scene Where 3 Teens Died on Christmas

Oakland 9 hours ago

Housing Authority Gets $2.8M in Tenant Protection Vouchers

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose Fire DepartmentSan Jose
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us