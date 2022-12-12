eggo

Waffle Company Eggo Fined $85,000 for 2021 Toxic Gas Release

By Bay City News

Waffle-maker company Eggo has been fined $85,000 after being convicted of releasing a toxic ammonia from its waffle factory in San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Eggo was criminally charged with negligently discharging an air contaminant, failing to immediately report the release, providing inadequate training to its contractors and failing to implement an adequate emergency action plan.

The incident occurred on Jan. 22, 2021 when a subcontractor on a scissor lift damaged a pipe that began leaking anhydrous ammonia, a refrigerant commonly used in food processing, according to the district attorney's office.

Approximately 3,400 pounds of anhydrous ammonia leaked into a surrounding neighborhood, and residents were forced to shelter in place for several hours as first responders stopped the leak.

Company managers waited more than an hour to call 911.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Eggo cooperated with regulatory authorities and is upgrading its systems and procedures to prevent future similar incidents, according to the district attorney's office.

