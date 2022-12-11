San Jose

1 Dead in Suspected DUI Collision in San Jose

This marks the 60th fatal traffic collision in San Jose in 2022 and the 62nd traffic fatality, according to police.

By Bay City News

File image of San Jose police logo.
NBC Bay Area

One person died and two others were hospitalized following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in San Jose, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department.

The crash occurred when a truck collided with a pole near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m.

Three passengers were taken to a hospital, but police said one of them, a female, was pronounced dead.

The driver is accused of driving under the influence. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
