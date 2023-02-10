San Jose

San Jose Police Search for Driver in Fatal Hit and Run

By Bay City News

A woman died in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police.

The collision was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road, where a vehicle hit the woman and the driver then fled, San Jose police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries there. Her name has not been released.

Descriptions of the driver and vehicle were not immediately available.

The case is the third pedestrian death and fifth traffic fatality on San Jose city streets so far in 2023, according to police.

