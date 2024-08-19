San Jose father of 3 drowns in Lake Tahoe

A San Jose father drowned in Lake Tahoe over the weekend, his family confirmed to NBC Bay Area.

Francisco Villa, 39, drowned Saturday afternoon near Bonsai Rock on the eastern shore of the lake.

Villa, known as "Cisco" by family and friends, leaves behind three young daughters.

"He was a loving and dedicated father to his three beautiful girls. A shattering tragedy in their tender young lives. A devastating loss to all the family and friends," a statement on a GoFundMe for the family read.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said the case is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

WASHOE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE INVESTIGATING ACCIDENTAL DROWNING AT LAKE TAHOE



On Saturday, August 17, 2024, at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Washoe County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible drowning in the area of Bonsai Rock on the east shore of Lake Tahoe.… pic.twitter.com/taSgmEiRAs — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) August 17, 2024