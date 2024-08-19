San Jose father of 3 drowns in Lake Tahoe

A San Jose father drowned in Lake Tahoe over the weekend, his family confirmed to NBC Bay Area.
Francisco Villa, 39, drowned Saturday afternoon near Bonsai Rock on the eastern shore of the lake.
Villa, known as "Cisco" by family and friends, leaves behind three young daughters.
"He was a loving and dedicated father to his three beautiful girls. A shattering tragedy in their tender young lives. A devastating loss to all the family and friends," a statement on a GoFundMe for the family read.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said the case is being investigated as an accidental drowning.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.