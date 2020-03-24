San Jose Federal Courthouse Closed Because Recent Visitor Has Coronavirus

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California announced Monday evening that the federal courthouse in San Jose will be completely closed to staff and the public until April 7 because a recent visitor is being treated for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Chief U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton said in an order that the court was notified Monday that a person who visited the San Jose courthouse on March 11, 13 and 17 is being treated for the illness.

Last week, Hamilton ordered the court's three facilities in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose mostly closed to the public, but allowed people with official court business to enter.

The revised order closes the courthouse at 280 S. First St. in San Jose entirely, with no exceptions. Hamilton said the closure could be extended beyond April 7 in a further order. Under the order issued last week, no federal civil or criminal jury trials will be scheduled until May 1.

In criminal cases, pretrial appearances such as arraignments will continue before federal magistrates but will all be heard in San Francisco and will be conducted by telephone or videoconference when possible.

In civil cases, pretrial motions will either be decided by a judge on the basis of the papers, or, if the judge thinks a hearing is necessary, a hearing will be conducted by telephone or videoconference.

The Northern California court district includes the greater Bay Area and Northern California coast from Monterey County in the south to Del Norte County in the north.