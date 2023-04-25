San Jose

San Jose Fire Chief's Memo Sheds New Light on Pink Poodle Video

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose's fire chief on Tuesday released new information related to the video from last year showing a bikini-clad woman walking out of a firetruck and into a strip club.

In a memo to the city's mayor and city council, Chief Robert Sapien said the incident started when the fire crew drove an unauthorized man from a fire station to his work at the Pink Poodle strip club.

"While stopped in front of The Pink Poodle, an unauthorized, female climbed into the cab of the fire engine and requested a ride-along," Sapien wrote. "The crew first declined to provide the female with a ride-along; however, she persisted and was driven partially around the block and returned to The Pink Poodle at approximately 9:10 p.m."

The transportation of unauthorized passengers in a city vehicle violated the city's code of ethics.

The crew also took the engine out of their service area without being dispatched to a call for service.

The city said disciplinary action has been taken, but that employee information is private.

