Residential Units Damaged by Fire in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Crews responded to a two-alarm fire in San Jose Monday, officials confirmed.

The fire began burning at around 11:50 a.m. on the 4700 block of Hatfield Walkway and was under control less than an hour later.

San Jose Fire Department officials said on Twitter one patient was taken to a hospital and two residential units were damaged by the flames.

This is a developing story.

