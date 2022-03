A fire inside a San Jose commercial building on the 3000 block of Story Road, near South White Road, has been extinguished, officials said late Monday.

The building was evacuated during the blaze and there were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters are responding to a fire inside a single-story commercial structure on the 3000 block of Story Rd. The building has been evacuated; there are no reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. TOC 6:42pm pic.twitter.com/BKuYYXmvAW — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 22, 2022

UPDATE: Story Rd. fire knocked down at 7pm. Fire was contained to pallet inside the building; no extension into the roof. — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 22, 2022