San Jose FoodMaxx Clerk in Coma After Parking Lot Attack

The incident happened on Halloween night, but so far police are not releasing much about what happened.

A South Bay grocery store clerk is fighting for his life after his family said he was attacked in the store parking lot.

Jaime Plancarte's family said he was attacked the incident happened outside the FoodMaxx on Parkmoore Avenue in San Jose. Plancarte remains in a coma after the attack.

"Just trying to spread a lot of love and faith that we will get through this, and that my brother will heal," sister Sophia Plancarte said.

It is still unclear what led to the attack. Police will only say they are investigating the case. The family said it's the not-knowing that pains them even more.

"It's hard because I feel like I'm lost," Sophia said. "I'm lost. I have no answers. We don't know what happened."

Plancarte's mother said she has had a nervous breakdown and had to go to the emergency room to deal with the stress and pain from this attack.

"I've been praying so hard," mother Martha Lopez said. "Everybody's praying for him. And those people are so cruel to do this to my son."

Without the police saying whether they have any suspects, the family now hopes witnesses come forward and explain what happened to the 37-year-old Plancarte, a father and grocery clerk who now finds himself in the fight of his life.

