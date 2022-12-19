San Jose Football Star Killed in Snow Storm on His Way Home From College

A son, brother and San Jose football star was killed in a snow storm while trying to get home from college last week.

Bryant Rosas, 21, was a standout football player at both San Jose City College and at the Benedictine College, which is where he spent his last year as a lineman.

On Monday night, family members remembered a great football player and an even greater son and brother.

“I begged the lady to tell me that it was a lie,” said his brother Hector Rosas.

Hector said his brother Bryant was going home from college last Tuesday and was making a quick stop in Colorado where his cousin lives.

That’s where he said a storm caught him by surprise on Interstate 70.

“Last words were ‘I love you, see you soon,’” said Hector.

But Hector said Bryant never showed up to his cousin's house.

Instead, he received a call the next morning telling him his brother lost control and crashed.

“I just kept repeating, ‘what's going on, where is he? Is he OK?’ And she told me he had just passed away,” said Hector.

This standout lineman hadn’t been home for five months.

He was in Kansas playing football for Benedictine College where a notice was put out for students and staff.

The San Jose City College football team also tweeted about his death saying in part, “We will miss your energetic personality, warm smile and locker room concerts.”

Bryant’s mother said her son was very cheerful, he loved to dance, to sing, and light up any room, but more than anything he loved football.

“He wanted to make it to the pro league, that was his biggest thing, he wanted to make it to the NFL and he had that drive in him,” said Hector.

The goal was for Bryant to go home and enroll into San Jose State University and continue with his dream to play football and become a counselor.