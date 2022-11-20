Man Dies After Friday Shooting in San Jose

A man who was shot Friday afternoon in north San Jose has died from his injuries, according to a San Jose Police Department spokesperson Saturday.

Detectives are still looking for a suspect. The fatal shooting is the city's 35th homicide of 2022.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics administered life-saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

There was no information available Friday night on a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283, or contact Det. Sgt. Barragan at 4106@sanjosca.gov or Det. Ramirez at 4201@sanjoseca.gov.