Downtown San Jose transforms into a fantasy land for GalaxyCon

By Robert Handa

A part of downtown San Jose has been transformed into a fantasy land full of comic book characters, cosplayers and celebrities.

It's all part of GalaxyCon, a mega-conference making its debut in San Jose this weekend.

"It’s great," said Ezekiel, aka Nightwing. "I get to dress up as a character I love and bring that to life, and I get to not only appreciate that myself but also I see other people who really appreciate those characters, see me kind of living that character. Just their excitement makes it all worth it.”

