San Jose Giants commit to city through 2050

By NBC Bay Area staff

It's a home run for baseball fans in San Jose.

The city council on Tuesday approved an agreement that will keep the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark through 2050.

As part of the lease extension, the team and the city will work on renovations at the ballpark to bring it up to major league standards.

The facility was originally built in 1942. It's one of the oldest professional baseball stadiums in the country.

