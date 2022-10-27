City of San Jose Asks Families Stay Vigilant This Halloween Amid Pedestrian Accidents

The city of San Jose is asking parents to take extra measures this weekend as the city reaches an all-time high in pedestrian accidents.

With 56 traffic deaths so far this year, and more than half of them pedestrians, vigilance this Halloween is key.

“Just kinda stay in the sidewalk, not go in the street a lot, keep an eye on the kids,” said Lizandro Bealo, who lives in San Jose.

Others say they’re blocking their entire neighborhood to incoming traffic.

“We park our cars and let our kids walk, pay attention, we even stop cars if we have to,” said Marice Allen, who lives in San Jose.

Just this week, a driver sent a grandmother and her 3-year-old grandson to the hospital as they were crossing a street right next to the St. Victor Catholic School.

“We called for a wheelchair and then she just collapsed, because she was so tough and strong she wasn't even thinking about herself she was only thinking about her grandchild,” said the boy’s mother.

The suspect is still on the loose and the car is described as a gray Mazda 3 hatchback, similar to the 2012 model.

As police look for leads, the city said they'll be hosting several outreach events to help keep families safe this Halloween.

“To really get the word out, people tend to forget it is Halloween and after the pandemic a lot of folks are going to be really out there back to normal,” said Cordell Bailey of San Jose’s Department of Transportation.

The city’s pedestrian safety department said trick or treaters should stay in groups, use crosswalks and be extra careful around driveways.

“When we see a vehicle, making sure that vehicle is really going to stop and yield for us, making eye contact with the driver, really important tricks on Halloween as well,” said Bailey.

Experts also recommend buying your children anything that will make them visible and staying in residential areas.