San Jose hazmat call at commercial building was electrical issue, SJFD says

San Jose fire crews on Friday responded to the scene of a hazmat investigation at a commercial building that turned out to be an electrical problem, according to the fire department.
At about 10:40 a.m., fire crews were called to the 70 block of Nicholson Lane for a hazardous materials emergency, fire officials said.
When they arrived, firefighters determined that the incident was an electrical problem, SJFD said.
No injuries were immediately reported.
