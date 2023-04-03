Family of Hit-and-Run Victim in San Jose Demands Change

A teenager in San Jose is trying to help make a street safer after his mother was killed in a hit-and-run last week.

Limin Cao, her 11-year-old daughter and their dog were in a crosswalk at Leigh Avenue when a driver hit them. While the little girl survived, her mother and their dog did not.

Cao’s son Joshua Fang, 18, can’t understand how the driver didn’t stop to help because it's the opposite of how his mother was. He says she was always trying to help her neighbors and community.

On Tuesday, his family plans to go before the Los Gatos town council to ask for traffic signals and more patrols.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Next, they plan to go to the city of San Jose to ask the same along Blossom Hill where neighbors say speed is a constant concern.

“It makes life meaningful to know there is a person like my mom who really cares and that this what she brought to the community,” said Fang. “She would want some change to be made in this regard to stop further deaths.”

San Jose police arrested 27-year old Silvia Solorio on felony vehicular manslaughter and hit and run.

Cao was the fourth pedestrian killed in San Jose this year.