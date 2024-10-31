San Jose mother decorates home for Halloween to honor son's memory

Shelly Jimenez has been extravagantly decorating her San Jose house for Halloween since 2018 for her son Christopher, but this year, it's taken on a new meaning.

Many in the Willow Glen neighborhood said Jimenez's house makes them smile and makes them known. However, Jimenez started decorating to bring Christopher joy.

Christopher died in May, and Jimenez said she had to decorate this year to honor his memory.

"I wanted to pay tribute to Christopher, and I wanted to continue just to bring joy and love to my community," Jimenez said.

As Christopher's health declined, she brought the decorations to him. He was born premature and had cerebral palsy, as well as lung disease.

"Chris started to slowly decline, so it was getting really difficult to bring him out and enjoy holidays, lights, and decorations," Jimenez said.

Jimenez said Christopher was always her motivation, and she went all out this year to honor him.

Jimenez's front lawn is filled with dozens of dolls, making her display extra spooky.

Despite her son's death, Jimenez said she will continue to decorate for other families.

"We are so prepared. We're going to be dressed up in costumes, and we'll hang out here in the driveway all evening," she said.

Come Christmas time, Jimenez said she would begin decorating her house for the winter holiday and help out with displays for Christmas in the Park.

"Probably in a week, I'll start building my Christmas display, Jimenez said