Fifth Person Arrested in Connection With String of Violent Home Invasions in San Jose

A fifth person was arrested in connection with a string of violent home invasions in San Jose, police said.

The crimes bagin back in May. One of them was caught on dashcam video by the victim’s wife as she came home.

She found the suspects with her husband and 15-month-old child at gunpoint.

The suspects were able to get away in a car that police said was stolen in a separate home invasion.

Days later, another invasion involved an elderly couple who was attacked and robbed at gunpoint.

Five suspects were arrested and are in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail.