San Jose clears homeless encampments across the city

For several days, San Jose has been conducting a blitz to clear homeless encampments.

Several encampments along Coyote Creek were swept over the past few days. Those in the encampments were given a posted notice saying they had to clear out by a certain time as well as a warning that if they re-camp, their personal property will be removed without further notice.

Bailey, confined to a wheelchair two years ago, addressed the dilemma facing both sides. He acknowledged the city didn’t kick him out of his encampment because it didn’t have a place to accommodate him, but he needs the encampment and its support.

"It’s hard out here for all of us, but we try to help each other out," he said. "But they’re telling us to leave now, but I don’t know where we’re going to go after that."

Beautify San Jose, which coordinates the sweeps, pointed out the department is managing nearly 200 encampments with programs that include a weekly trash service. Plus, it is conducting abatements – over 300 last year – in response to complaints filed by citizens or neighborhood groups when an encampment meets the criteria of health or safety risks. That means the sweeps will be ongoing and not just for a week at a time.

"They come, sweep, kick them out, they go find another place to stay, then get kicked out of that place, come back to the same place," volunteer Luis Mancilla said. "There’s no resources.”

Residents said even though they’re sympathetic, some individuals in homeless encampments have caused problems in their neighborhoods. They said they're glad the sweeps will be ongoing.

The city said it might seem unusual to see so many sweeps, but it will become more common in the days ahead. Officials also emphasized that they will continuously offer options and resources every time.