San Jose

Police investigate homicide in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Jose police cars.
NBC Bay Area

San Jose police were investigating a homicide Thursday, the department said.

The investigation was taking place along the 5000 block of Moorpark Avenue, according to police.

Police said they were investigating a report of a weapons disturbance that resulted in the death of a man. The initial call came in at 1:18 a.m.

This marks San Jose's ninth homicide of the year, according to police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us