Police investigate homicide in San Jose

San Jose police were investigating a homicide Thursday, the department said.

The investigation was taking place along the 5000 block of Moorpark Avenue, according to police.

Police said they were investigating a report of a weapons disturbance that resulted in the death of a man. The initial call came in at 1:18 a.m.

This marks San Jose's ninth homicide of the year, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.