SJPD homicide unit has had 100% success rate for 3 years straight

It’s well documented that the city of San Jose has one of the lowest homicide rates in the country per capita.

But what also sets it apart from other large cities in the country is that over the last three years, their homicide unit has had a 100% success rate.

Raul Martienez retired from the SJPD homicide unit in 2018, and for him, it was always about getting justice for the victims’ families.

He is now a lieutenant with the San Jose Evergreen Community College District.

He knows his team didn’t solve all the homicides the year he retired from SJPD and was floored when he found out his old team has done it three years in a row now.

“Amazing! They’re doing a great job,” said Martinez. “It's unbelievable. I root for them as a retiree. I root for them.”

Martinez said it takes the right leadership, and spending 48 to 72 hours straight on a homicide case after it happens.

He says today, technology is helping -- like license plate readers. But that nothing beats good old fashioned boots-on-the-ground police work.

“Our detectives work long and fast dedicating their time to solving these crimes,” said Stacie Shih of SJPD.

And it's happening with a department that is 200 to 300 officers short of the city's staffing goal.

Police say their success rate should serve as a warning to criminals.

“It really sends a strong and clear message to everyone that our police department, we don’t tolerate these very violent and heinous crimes in our city,” said Shih.

Martinez said it‘s a badge of honor that will help make San Jose, once again, the safest big city in the country.