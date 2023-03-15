San Jose

Woman Found Dead in San Jose Home, Husband Arrested: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, San Jose police said Wednesday.

Officers responded just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Foxdale Loop to investigate a report of a woman's death at a home, police said.

The woman wasn't conscious or breathing when arriving officers found her, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's husband, who reported the incident to authorities, was detained at the home and arrested for homicide, according to police.

An investigation is underway, police said. A motive wasn't immediately known.

The identities of the suspect and the victim weren't immediately released.

This marks San Jose's fifth homicide of 2023, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Sgt. Martinez (#3934) or Detective Ancelet (#4173) via email at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-5283.

People can also submit tips anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP or via www.svcrimestoppers.org.

