1 injured, 3 displaced in San Jose house fire

One person suffered minor injuries and three total residents were displaced Wednesday morning after a two-alarm fire at a San Jose home, according to fire officials.

The fire ignited at about 9 a.m. in the 4900 block of Narvaez Avenue, near Branham Lane in South San Jose, officials said.

One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries, firefighters said.

The displaced residents were being assisted by Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.