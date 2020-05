The city of San Jose announced Sunday a citywide curfew will be enacted after days of protests against the killing of George Floyd.

The curfew will go into effect Sunday from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will last for the next seven days or until further notice, a statement by the city explained.

Mayor Sam Liccardo, City Manager Dave Sykes and San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia will host a press conference at 5 p.m. today.