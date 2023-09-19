San Jose

Pointing gun at someone to be considered ‘use of force' in SJPD

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2022 Independent Police Auditor’s report was presented to the San Jose city council Tuesday and now, the police department plans to make a change.

Right now, if a San Jose police officer points a gun at someone, it is considered procedural.

But a report by the independent police auditor recommends a change. They want it tracked as “use of force” and be listed as part of the department's use of force dashboard.

Silicon Valley Debug, a community watchdog group, says they support the change as a way to provide more transparency.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“It's important to know what officers are doing this, and how many officers are doing this. Our community should know is our police department safe or are they targeting certain individuals in certain communities. Why is the gun pointed? Why does the officer need to do that?” said Rosie Chavez of Silicon Valley Debug.

Shivaun Nurre, who headed the office of the Independent Police Auditor, abruptly retired after what has been described as an intoxicated argument with a police officer at a community event.

On Tuesday, the Police Officers Association issued a statement about her recommendations saying, “Recent revelations as to why the former IPA resigned indicate a clear bias and disdain toward police officers. The former IPSA's actions and words call into question any recommendations contained in her biased report. As such we believe the entire year end report produced should be redone by an objective and honest broker.”

Local

Jackie Speier 31 mins ago

Former Congresswoman Jackie Speier running for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors

Berkeley 33 mins ago

Berkeley man arrested for shooting maintenance worker

San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles police departments are already tracking gun draws as “use of force”.

In a letter to the San Jose City Council, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata says he agrees with the recommendation and the department will make the change later this month.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Jose Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us