San Jose PD arrests 2 suspects in attempted kidnapping of bank employee

San Jose police detectives arrested two suspects they say impersonated federal agents and tried to kidnap a bank employee in November with the intent of robbing a bank.

Denzel Jones, 23, and Trashauna Outlaw, 21, currently being held in Clark County jail in Las Vegas on unrelated crimes, will be extradited back to Santa Clara County and booked on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, impersonating a federal agent and invasion of privacy via electronic tracking, police said.

On the night of Nov. 17, San Jose officers responded to a home where a pair of suspects impersonating federal agents approached a woman, who is a bank employee, and told her she was being arrested for unknown crimes, police said.

The woman was suspicious and refused to comply, and by the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled, police said.

SJPD detectives identified Jones and Outlaw as the primary suspects, and their investigation revealed that the suspects had planned to kidnap the woman to commit a bank robbery, police said.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Martinez of the SJPD Assaults Unit via email: 4533@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4161. Submit tips anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.