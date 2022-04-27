San Jose

San Jose Kidnapping: Mother Thankful for Alert Community Member Who Called Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

In an interview with NBC Bay Area sister station Telemundo 48, the mother of a baby kidnapped this week says the experience as a mother is something that she does not wish on anyone, something that she is still not over.

A translation of the mother's interview conducted in Spanish says: We are very happy to have my baby back. First of all, thank God, detectives, the police, you, the person who alerted the police after seeing my baby, I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I hope one day I can thank you in person because without you this wouldn't have been possible.

Updates to come.

Full coverage on the San Jose kidnapping investigation here.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
