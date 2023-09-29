San Jose

San Jose man charged with killing his grandmother, nephew due in court

By Ginger Conejero Saab

Scene of double stabbing in San Jose
NBC Bay Area

A San Jose man accused of killing members of his own family is expected back in court Friday for a plea hearing.

Nathan Edwards Addison, 27, is facing murder charges in the stabbing deaths of his 71-year-old grandmother and 6-year-old nephew.

In August, Addison appeared at a hearing that originally had been scheduled for a few days prior, when he had refused to leave his jail cell. During the rescheduled hearing, he appeared only from the doorway of the courtroom, standing behind his public defender.

On Aug. 4, San Jose police during a welfare check at a home in the 1600 block of Parkmoor Avenue found the woman and child stabbed to death.

Addison had been released from custody weeks before the killings for a mental health diversion program. He had been charged with other crimes, including burglary, attempted arson and threats.

The motive for the double-killing remains a mystery.

Addison is believed to be in custody in the psych ward at the Santa Clara County Mail Jail in San Jose. Prosecutors have said they plan to fight any attempt to have him released before trial.

The plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

San Jose
