San Jose park light display offers bike-only night; hundreds attend

A San Jose light display has a unique take on how visitors can drive through.

At History Park, organizers expect close to 600 cyclists to visit on Sunday to see the holiday lights.

"It's more relaxed you can stop and talk to people. You're not stuck inside a car. I think it's great," said John Schmitz of Sunnyvale.

Riders, young and old, cruised through the park, and some event decked out their bikes.

Christmas in the Park organizes the event, but after a cyclist's request, the organization decided to offer a bike-only night.

"Christmas In The Park is all about inclusion, but some people don't drive or don't want to drive, so we wanted them to experience it the way they needed to experience it," said Debbie Degutis, the managing director of Christmas in the Park.

The money raised at the event will support the organization's display in downtown San Jose, which is short $100,000 for 2025's event.

"Since we're not getting the donations we expected we're looking at having to change things next year because of the shortfall we have right now," Degutis said.

Although Sunday is the only night bikers are allowed, the community can drive through in a car through Dec. 31.