Jackpot! San Jose lottery player wins $10 million on Scratchers ticket

A lucky lottery player in San Jose hit the jackpot recently, winning $10 million on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery.

Vahidin Arnaut played a $10,000,000 Bonus Scratchers ticket bought at the Winchester Shell gas station in San Jose and took home the top prize, the lottery said.

Also in the Bay Area, a Scratchers player in the East Bay hit a $2 million jackpot.

Mugdim Dedic won the top prize on an Instant Prize Crossword ticket bought at the Webster 76 gas station in Alameda, the lottery said.

Both retailers will qualify for a bonus prize from the California Lottery for selling the jackpot tickets.