3 arrested for caught-on-camera machete attack in San Jose

San Jose police have arrested three men on suspicion of attacking another man with machetes in June, the department announced Wednesday.

The suspects – 43-year-old Juan Ramirez of San Jose, 41-year-old Eddie Herena of Martinez and 43-year-old Raul Moreno of San Jose – were booked into jail for attempted murder in connection with the June 27 attack, which was captured by surveillance cameras. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, but his injuries were said to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

The attack happened just before 10 p.m. in a business parking lot along the 2600 block of Alum Rock Avenue, police said.

Responding officers determined the victim got into an altercation with the suspects earlier in the day. The victim did not know the suspects, according to police.

The victim and suspects parted ways after the altercation, but the suspects later searched for the victim, found him and attacked him with machetes, police said.

Detectives took over the investigation and identified the suspects. They also determined that Herena was convicted for a 2005 homicide in San Jose and was released from prison in 2018.

Authorities obtained arrest warrants for the three suspects as well as a search warrant for Herena's home, police said.

Herena and Ramirez were both arrested on Sept. 10, according to police. Moreno was arrested the following day. All three were later booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted murder.

"These suspects sought out their victim and knew they wanted to take a life," acting San Jose police Chief Paul Joseph said in a statement. "Violent criminals have no place in our community and I am grateful our Detectives acted swiftly to put these suspects behind bars."