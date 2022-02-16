San Jose Man Charged in Multiple Thefts of Entire ATMs

The Santa Clara District Attorney's Office has charged 42-year-old Charles Edward Hastings, of San Jose, in 20 commercial burglaries, in which he and accomplices often used a saw to break into businesses and cart away entire cash-filled automatic teller machines, or ATMs, according to a news release from Deputy District Attorney Gabriella Jarvis.

Hastings has also been charged with committing multiple acts of felony vandalism in connection with the burglaries, which were committed in six different cities across the county.

Investigators believe that earlier this month Hastings and accomplices forced entry into the American Legion Hall in Santa Clara and cut into an ATM with a cordless saw. They stole $10,800 from the ATM and a donation box containing eyeglasses for veterans.

The news release reported that Hastings and his accomplices repeatedly broke into closed establishments between Oct. 31, 2021, and Feb. 3, 2022. Hastings has also been charged with burglarizing multiple stores and taking high-end items, such as jewelry, guitars and bicycles.

Authorities estimate the value of items and money taken by Hastings is $189,654 and that the cost to repair the damage inflicted by Hastings is $65,200.