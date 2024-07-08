San Jose man recovers after July Fourth tragedy

A San Jose resident is recovering after he was hit by a bullet on the Fourth of July.

Richard (las name) said he was in his backyard when fireworks were going off. But at the same time people in the area were also firing bullets in the air, and that’s how one hit him.

“All of a sudden something exploded I lost my hearing and there was major ringing in my ear,” he said. “I fell to the ground and then I touched it, and I realized I was bleeding pretty bad.”

He said he thought he was initially hit by a bottle rocket, but soon realized it was bullet this hit his ear.

Police arrived on scene and transported him to Valley Medical Center.

Going forward, [last name] plans on celebrating Independence Day indoors as to not take “any chances.” He added he may need reconstructive surgery and isn’t sure if he suffered permanent hearing loss.

The San Jose Police Department is actively investigating the incident.