San Jose man accused of killing grandmother, nephew makes first court appearance

A San Jose man accused of killing two of his own relatives, including a 6-year-old child, finally made his first court appearance Monday.

Nathan Addison, 27, was initially set to be arraigned on multiple murder charges last Friday but refused to show up to court.

Addison made it as far as the doorstep of Department 23 at the Hall of Justice and that’s where he stayed for the remainder of his arraignment, standing behind his public defender.

He’s facing charges for the murder of a 71-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy.

“There was a stabbing and two innocent lives were lost,” prosecutor Michael Gilman said.

Police made the gruesome discovery on Aug. 4 during a welfare check in the 1600 block of Parkmoor Avenue.

The victims in this case were Addison’s own grandmother and nephew.

Weeks before the killing, Addison had been released from custody to a mental health diversion program.

He had been sent there after being charged with other crimes.

“Burglary, attempted arson, threats,” said Gilman. “Those cases are also in court today.”

His public defender said Addison is now being held in the psych ward at the Main Jail, and he spoke with his client for the first time just before Monday’s hearing.

The motive for the killing still remains a mystery, but prosecutors believe Addison understands the charges he's facing.

However, he says he's ready to pivot if Addison's mental health becomes an issue in court, and says he plans to fight any attempt to get the 27-year-old out of jail before trial.

“We will be objecting to bail based on the seriousness of the offense. The fact that there are two victims in this case. We will be objecting based on public safety concerns,” said Gilman.

Family members of the victims were also at Monday's hearing, but said they had no comment as they left the courthouse.