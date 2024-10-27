Hundreds march in San Jose for fentanyl awareness

Hundreds marched through downtown San Jose for fentanyl awareness and improved safety Saturday morning.

The event was organized by the New Victory Outreach Church. Many marchers in the crowd have been personally impacted by the devastating effects of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more potent than heroin.

Organizers say what is most troubling about this particular drug epidemic is how young overdose victims are.

"22 deaths each week against Gen Z, 14- to 17-year-olds, and it's only getting worse," said Robert Peña from New Victory Outreach Church. "To put it into perspective, if another country invaded a country, targeted an age group, and caused death, it would be considered genocide. We have genocide against Gen Z by this drug, fentanyl."

After the march, there were several speakers, resource booths, food and entertainment.