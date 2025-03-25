San Jose martial arts instructor arrested for alleged sex with minor

An instructor at a San Jose martial arts studio has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sex acts with a minor, police announced Tuesday.

Bernie Barrozo, 28, of San Jose is accused of having unlawful intercourse and oral copulation with at least one minor, police said.

Officers first responded to a report of unlawful intercourse and oral copulation with a minor on the night of Jan. 17, police said. Officers identified Barrozo as the suspect and learned that he was an instructor at a martial arts studio along the 800 block of Coleman Avenue.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, authorities arrested Barrozo on March 6 and booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail, police said.

Detectives determined Barrozo was also a former behavioral therapist for children with autism, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case or similar cases to contact San Jose police Detective Zanotto (#3657) or Detective Santos (#4047) by email at 3657@sanjoseca.gov or 4047@san joesca.gov or by phone at 408-277-3214.