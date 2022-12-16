Community Celebrates Life of South Bay Icon Mary Fierros

San Jose has lost an American hero.

Her name was Mary Fierros, a Rosie the Riveter during World War II. She lived a full life, and died recently at the age of 102.

Her family and community celebrated Fierros, a woman who touched many lives along her journey on earth.

“I just didn’t want this day to come. But it had to come. It did,” said her niece Susie Castaneda.

When her husband went off to fight in World War II, Fierros put on the overalls and headed to the factory.

She riveted the wings of B-29 bombers so her husband and his fellow soldiers could have the best weaponry they needed to defeat the enemy.

She became one of the original Rosie the Riveters.

“You could feel it out of her heart that she truly loved this country,” said her nephew Rudy Castaneda.

Over the years, Fierros became rather famous.

Her niece is comedian Anjelah Johnson and Fierros became part of the show.

The nation soon knew her simply as Tia Mary.

“She was so radiant. A spicy little latina lady,” said Johnson. “My tia mary was a powerful, small but mighty woman.”

And in her golden years, Tia Mary loved being part of the act.

“I have a couple of jokes about her,” said Johnson. “Every time she’d come to one of my shows and she’d sit in the audience. And I would introduce her, ‘here's my Tia Mary,’ and she would stand up and wave at everybody. She loved being famous. Loved that she had fans.”

And she loved her community, fighting for women’s rights. She voted in every election, and encouraged younger generations to do the same.

“She was a treasure. A national treasure. She will always be in our hearts,” said Johnson.