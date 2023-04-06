San Jose Massage Therapist Accused of Sexual Assault: Police

A massage therapist in San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, police announced Thursday.

Antonio Zacariz, 73, is accused of sexually assaulting at least two people, police said. He had been working as a massage therapist since 2015 and would perform massages at his home.

In July 2022, a female survivor told authorities that they were sexually assaulted by Zacariz, according to police. During the course of their investigation, detectives identified another victim.

Zacariz was arrested without incident on March 7 at his home in San Jose, police said.

Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents is encouraged to contact San Jose police Detective Montez (#4448) via email at 4448@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-4102.

People wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips via the P3TIPS mobile app, the tip line at 408-947-STOP or svcrimestoppers.org.