Cindy Chavez Concedes to Matt Mahan in Race for San Jose Mayor

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded Wednesday to San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan in the race to be San Jose's next mayor.

Chavez issued the following statement:

"Over the past year, our campaign brought together a broad coalition of support, including labor and business, environmentalists and innovators, educators and engineers, neighborhood leaders and elected officials – people representing every inch of San Jose and each of its diverse communities. We were all bound by the common goal of bringing new leadership to city hall with the capacity and experience to achieve results and restore a sense of hope and ambition of the city we can create together.

"And though we were not victorious, our message will carry on and live within the work I take on over the next two years as County supervisor – continuing to improve public safety, add more affordable housing and lift the homeless off our streets and out of our creeks and into permanent, supportive homes.

"As your County supervisor, I remain committed to the city I love, and will continue to fight for our community, and all of those who want to live in a safer, more just and more equitable San Jose. My commitment to this city will never waiver.

"I have called Matt Mahan to wish him the best of luck in his two-year term as mayor. San Jose faces numerous challenges in the months and years ahead, requiring that we all work collaboratively with the entire City Council to reach meaningful and equitable solutions.

"We have seen worrying trends both nationally and locally, with candidates, their supporters and special interests showing a willingness to lie, distort, deceive, and even dehumanize their opponents. Such behavior not only feeds voter skepticism, it threatens our democracy.

"I am proud to have run a campaign of ideas and ideals, and to have shared my vision with so many in our community – a vision of hope, progress, inclusiveness and empowerment and of a future where San Jose truly serves as the cultural, political and economic capital of Silicon Valley."

Mahan and Chavez both were looking to succeed outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo as leader of the Bay Area's largest city. The two candidates have raised a combined $8.5 million over the course of the campaign, the most expensive in the city's history.

Chavez and Mahan advanced to Tuesday's runoff general election after receiving the most votes in the June primary, which also included San Jose City Council members Dev Davis and Raul Peralez and retired San Jose police officer James Spence.

Chavez served as president of the county's Board of Supervisors in 2020 and has represented parts of San Jose on the board since 2013. She also served as the city's vice mayor from 2005 to 2006.

Mahan, a former tech executive, was first elected to the council in 2020 and represents southeastern parts of the city.

Bay City News contributed to this story.