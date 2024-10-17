San Jose

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan discusses major issues in Bay Area's largest city

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Most cities are dealing with issues such as keeping the public safe, increasing business opportunities and ending homelessness.

In San Jose, the Bay Area's largest city, Mayor Matt Mahan is leading the charge on those and other issues.

Mahan sat down with NBC Bay Area's Marcus Washington for a one on one about recent issues such as sexual misconduct allegations against Councilman Omar Torres, Gov. Gavin Newsom giving the OK for cities to remove homeless emcampments and the search for a permanent police chief.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
