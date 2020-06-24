San Jose Mayor Outlines Plan for Police Reform

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo released a plan to reform the city's police department. This plan comes after he rejected protesters demanded to defund the police department.

The nine-point plan reflects the Mayor's "commitment to 'reform, not defund' the police while squarely addressing nationwide outrage over racial injustice and police brutality."

The plan includes the following:

Inject transparency and accountability into arbitration over termination and disciplinary decisions Independent investigation for police misconduct Expanding authority of the independent police auditor over "use of force" allegations Building department from our diverse community - and expanding opportunity for our youth Reimagine policing by "disentangling" police roles Ban use of rubber bullets, and conduct full review of the use of force policy Make police subject to direction of elected leadership Leveraging data and evidence for better recruiting, training and early intervention Accounting for every dollar: audit of police expenditures

Mayor Liccardo will host a press conference today at 12:45 p.m. to address the new plan. You can watch that live on the video player above.