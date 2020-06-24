San Jose Mayor Outlines Plan for Police Reform

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo released a plan to reform the city's police department. This plan comes after he rejected protesters demanded to defund the police department.
The nine-point plan reflects the Mayor's "commitment to 'reform, not defund' the police while squarely addressing nationwide outrage over racial injustice and police brutality."
The plan includes the following:
- Inject transparency and accountability into arbitration over termination and disciplinary decisions
- Independent investigation for police misconduct
- Expanding authority of the independent police auditor over "use of force" allegations
- Building department from our diverse community - and expanding opportunity for our youth
- Reimagine policing by "disentangling" police roles
- Ban use of rubber bullets, and conduct full review of the use of force policy
- Make police subject to direction of elected leadership
- Leveraging data and evidence for better recruiting, training and early intervention
- Accounting for every dollar: audit of police expenditures
Mayor Liccardo will host a press conference today at 12:45 p.m. to address the new plan. You can watch that live on the video player above.