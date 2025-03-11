San Jose

San Jose mayor proposes ‘pay for performance' raise model for city leaders

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan unveiled a "pay for performance" proposal on Monday that asks voters to support tying city leaders' future pay raises to specific city goals.

This proposal would apply to himself, councilmembers and other high-level administrators in hopes to "incentivize progress" in the city's goals, Mahan said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

He hopes the move will increase San Jose's government efficiency, one of his campaign promises. 

"I am asking that we hold ourselves at City Hall accountable for results, results that matter most to our residents. Because if we aren’t making progress, we shouldn’t be getting pay raises," Mahan said.

He wants to give council members and administrators clear priorities in tackling four primary issues: reducing homelessness, public safety, cleaning up blight and attracting investments in jobs and housing.

Lisa Jimenez, a San Jose resident, finds the proposal helpful, especially in reducing homelessness.

"I think it’s beneficial, especially for the homeless. People need to be held accountable, there's a lot of people out here that are homeless and struggling, and it's their lives that are on the line," Jimenez said.

Local

San Francisco 21 mins ago

Medical researchers protest federal cuts at San Francisco rally

Antioch 5 hours ago

Antioch accused boss ‘bully' sues school district over suspension

Jeanine Corneliussen, another San Jose resident, had mixed reactions to the proposal.

"I’m definitely in favor of solving those problems, I'm just not sure how the measurements would be made," Corneliussen said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Jose already has dashboards to track the city's progress on the aforementioned four focus areas. The mayor said the new approach will be similar to performance evaluations in the private sector.

Mahan wants voters to decide whether to make the change, and if approved by the City Council, the issue will go to voters next year.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us