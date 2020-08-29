San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's Home Vandalized

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's home was vandalized Friday night with expletive graffiti, paint and burnt flags.

The actions were caught on video and showed fired paintballs, burning of flags and several people gathered outside the house.

Liccardo released a statement Saturday morning after a night of cleaning saying the following:

“I’m tremendously heartened by the response of dozens of my neighbors who dropped everything late last night to spend a couple of hours scrubbing graffiti from Jessica’s and my home. Many of these same neighbors’ homes bear “Black Lives Matter” signs, and they represent the true spirit of the movement, and of our San Jose community. They contrast sharply with the roughly hundred so-called “protesters” who stood by silently—or even cheered—as a flag was burned and while “f*ck you” and other messages were scrawled on our home.”

No arrests have been reported.